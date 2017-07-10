5 savvy mom must-haves for Amazon Prime Day

Just call July 11 your lucky day, deal loving mamas.

Deep discounts are everywhere in celebration of the best 30 hours of online shopping this summer, also known as Amazon Prime Day. For busy moms, this is a time when you can stock up on goods at a fraction of the price in order to help you keep your household and financial house in order.

Mama to mama, here are 5 of the best deals I found for Amazon Prime Day:

ALEXA

Say hello to your new personal assistant, busy moms! In honor of the big day, the Alexa Echo is 50 percent off starting tonight at 9 p.m. EST, according to Tech Crunch. The prime Prime discounts are also available for $15 off The Echo Dot and $50 off Amazon Tap, the best-selling bluetooth speaker that pairs with Alexa devices.

AQUA WATER SHOES

You've been saying how you want to workout more and you're no doubt logging some serious FitBit steps at the pool with the kids this summer. So why not invest in some splash-proof footwear that also doubles as surf-n-turf shoes? Starting at just over 20 bucks for Prime members, the Aleader Women's Quick Drying Aqua Water Shoes are made of a mesh breathable fabric and have a water drain in the outer sole. (https://www.amazon.com/Aleader-Womens-Quick-Drying-Water/dp/B00U5ZTM3Q)

KINDLE UNLIMITED

Another perk of Prime Day for those who are already members is that you can save up to 40 percent on a Kindle Unlimited membership. Enjoy unlimited reading from more than a million titles on just about any device.

BABY GEAR

Let's face it: new moms need all the help they can get and while shopping with swollen feet in a brick and mortar store can be a real drag, expectant moms can, instead, opt to click n' shop from the comfort of their homes to get 30 percent off Wi-Fi enabled baby monitors, nursery furniture and even diaper rash cream, according to mommy blogs like What to Expect and The Baby Swag.

HOUSEHOLD ESSENTIALS

Hungry kids? Empty pantry? With children and teens at home more in the summer, use Prime Day to stock up on everyday essentials, like food and snacks with up to 35 percent off Prime Pantry. Use the on-site coupons for household items, too.

Share your favorite deals! Chat with Great Day Washington's Markette Sheppard on Facebook about your favorite Amazon Prime Day deals.