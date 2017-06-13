John Wick is back and deadlier than ever

Keanu Reeves reprises his popular action role in John Wick: Chapter 2 .

Three years after John Wick first hit the big screen, he’s back – and deadlier than ever.

'John Wick: Chapter 2' follows the ex-assassin extraordinaire as he realizes he can't escape his former life.

At age 52, Keanu Reeves is still performing as many of the role's physical demands as possible, from throwing punches to punching the engines of muscle cars.

'For me, I guess it starts with wanting to play the character and connect the character to the audience. So if I'm there, you're kind of on the ride with the character and you might be feeling the story in a more intense way. That's my objective. And then, I love physical acting. I love action. And the kid in me loves a good fake fight,' he said.

There are lots of them - 141 characters meet their demise in the film.

'This is light on the dialog, heavy on the whoop ass,' said Laurence Fishburne, who plays an unlikely ally of John Wick.

It’s the first time he and Reeves have reunited on-screen since the Matrix Trilogy.

Common and Ruby Rose also joined the cast, playing two new 'guns for hire.'

John Wick: Chapter 2 is rated R.

