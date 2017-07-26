99 percent of studied brains from dead NFL players had CTE
Chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) has been diagnosed in 110 of 111 former NFL players whose brains were donated for research, according to a study published in The Journal of the American Medical Association.
KXTV 7:55 AM. PDT July 26, 2017
