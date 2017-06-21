Amazon Prime Wardrobe will let you try on clothes before paying
Amazon Prime Wardrobe will allow customers to order up to 15 items of clothing with no upfront charge. Customers have seven days to try on the items, purchase what works and return what doesn't. This experience comes with a special discount, too.
KXTV 12:23 PM. PDT June 21, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Cyclist wanted in hit-and-run
-
Deputy saved by inmates speaks about incident
-
Video shows mice in produce at Stockton grocery store
-
How clean is your pool?
-
Athlete wins battle with cancer, becomes paralympic
-
Local 5 p.m. weather: June 20, 2017
-
Body found inside a trunk in Roseville
-
Suspected home invader jumped by victims in Chattanooga
-
Tips for water safety this summer
-
Mice spotted in Stockton Food-4-Less produce
More Stories
-
Kings draft party moved indoors to avoid heatJun 21, 2017, 6:31 a.m.
-
Flex Alert issued statewide for CaliforniaJun 20, 2017, 11:29 a.m.
-
Public pools undergoing summer inspectionJun 21, 2017, 5:20 a.m.