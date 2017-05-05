Apple cider vinegar: Can it help digestion?

Woman having painful stomachache on white background (Photo: champja)

Throughout the world, over 70 million people suffer from some form of digestive issue like heartburn, acid reflux and irritable bowel syndrome. Our bodies need the digestive enzymes to break down the food we eat. Generally though over 10 years, the body’s enzymes can lose 13% of their potential to break down the food and cause digestive problems, but can taking apple cider vinegar help improve digestion issues? According to medical doctors, it's still uncertain.

For some medical experts, it is believed you can consume more enzymes through products such as apple cider vinegar to help with digestion and fight off the bacteria in the stomach.

“For digestion, you should take one tablespoon of apple cider vinegar before a meal,” says Dr. Dennis Godby, a primary care physician in natural medicine. “This will increase the acidity of the stomach and help set up for better digestion as well as kill yeast and stomach bugs.”

However, other experts say the product has no proof to say it is fully beneficial. Doctor Jaiwant Rangi, who is an Endocrinologist near Sacramento says, "It can help if you're taking a limited amount with water, but again there isn't enough evidence to prove that it will definitely help."

Though, if you believe it can work for you, it might be worth to give it a try! Just be sure to take it in the smaller doses because of the acidity.

“Drinking too much can cause nausea," says Dr. Rangi. "The acid in the vinegar can cause erosion in the teeth and burning in the lining of your stomach and esophagus."

