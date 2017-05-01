April the giraffe's calf's name is 'Tajiri'

April the giraffe's calf has been named! The animal's caretakers named the giraffe calf 'Tajiri' which means 'hope' in Swahili. He will be called 'Taj' for short.

KXTV 10:29 AM. PDT May 01, 2017

