Baywatch breakfast with Mark

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Community gathers around teen with botulism
-
New landslide at Big Sur could take a year to clean up
-
Magnify Money: 'Basic economy fares'
-
Cherries at low price in time for Memorial Day weekend
-
How President Trump's budget plan could impact food stamps
-
Unlikely friend to provide lifesaving transplant to Turlock woman
-
Video leads to arrest for attack on cerebral palsy patient
-
During Trump's presidency, U.S. sees influx of workers
-
Walnut Grove man dies from botulism after eating gas station nacho cheese
-
Sacramento child inspiring others to be confident after video goes viral
More Stories
-
Turlock woman to receive lifesaving transplant from…May 24, 2017, 3:05 p.m.
-
Skydiver killed in accident near Lodi Parachute CenterMay 24, 2017, 6:19 p.m.
-
Mary Hawkins named ABC10's Teacher of the Year!May 24, 2017, 10:19 p.m.