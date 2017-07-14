Bride-to-be calls off wedding, invites homeless to reception

Sarah Cummins was supposed to get married this weekend. The 25-year-old Purdue University pharmacy student had been planning her dream wedding for two years, scrimping and working overtime to save for the $30,000 extravaganza.

KXTV 8:21 AM. PDT July 14, 2017

