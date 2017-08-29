Cooling stations during Northern California heatwave

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
5 26 Blackout victims at Mexico resorts have little hope of justice
-
Paralyzed in May, Cal rugby player is regaining his strength
-
Farmstead searched in murder of Savanna Greywind
-
KHOU Live Video
-
Family of 6 drowns inside van
-
Local A.M. weather: Aug. 28, 2017
-
Local afternoon weather: Aug. 28, 2017
-
Student loan debt reaches trillions, many feeling the impact
-
Deadly shooting claims one life, injures others in South Sacramento
-
Texas Governor addresses hurricane victims
More Stories
-
At least 9 dead in Houston area from Harvey flooding, windsAug 28, 2017, 1:57 p.m.
-
WATCH LIVE: Historic Flooding in Houston Following HarveyAug 28, 2017, 9:17 a.m.
-
Southwest adds five new destinations from SacramentoAug 28, 2017, 10:40 a.m.