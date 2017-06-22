Dam repair during heat

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Is this the end of Pig Island?
-
Local 6 p.m. weather: June 21, 2017
-
California Department of Social Services hosts forum on World Refugee Day
-
Video shows mice in produce at Stockton grocery store
-
Deputy saved by inmates speaks about incident
-
Number of Sacramento's refugees worked for U.S. troops in Afghanistan
-
Real-time information center for Elk Grove police upgraded
-
President Trump gets fact-checked on special elections tweet
-
Pug Rescue of Sacramento planning party for local boy with autism
-
Why birds are dying in Natomas
More Stories
-
Man arrested for allegedly killing wife, two childrenJun 21, 2017, 11:41 p.m.
-
Birds falling to their death in NatomasJun 21, 2017, 10:37 p.m.
-
Athletes preparing for USATF championships with heat…Jun 21, 2017, 11:01 p.m.