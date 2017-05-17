Dinner in a Mason Jar

healthy vegetable cheese salad in mason jars (Photo: OlgaMiltsova)

In an ever- busy world where people just constantly go from meeting to meeting, it’s hard to sit down and eat a delicious dinner every single night. Luckily, there’s a simple solution, mason jars! More than just a container to store pickled food and jellies, people online are posting some tasty meals that you can make and store all in a jar!

Cheeseburger Salad in a Jar:

Want to try a different alternative to your regular salad? How about adding a cheeseburger twist and throwing it all into a mason jar? From this delicious recipe, you can make yourself a cheeseburger salad in only 30 minutes! All you need is everything you would expect in a cheeseburger, minus a bun, and you can enjoy this delicious meal anytime for up to 4 days!

Loaded Potato in a Jar:

Baked Potatoes are a staple when it comes to a nice dinner time meal. Perhaps with a steak or even by itself, they are a great and hearty dish to have anytime! In this quick, 10-minute recipe, you can make your own bake potato with less hassle and minus a big mess. Plus, the ingredients are really simple. All you need is a potato, bacon bits, cheese, butter, chives and sour cream! Pop it in a jar, place in the oven and you’re done.

Shrimp Quinoa with Cilantro and Lime:

Summer is fast approaching and maybe this season, you want to try dishes that are unique, healthy and flavorful! In only 35 minutes, you can try a brand-new recipe and have delicious dish that you can take with you anywhere. Plus, it's filled with Vitamin A, Vitamin C, Calcium and Iron!

Mason Jar Stromboli:

Yes, you heard that right. A stromboli, in a jar and not a pizza place. While this recipe does take a little longer than the rest, this is a unique idea that anyone will love compared to your average hot pocket or pizza roll. Plus, this dish has no added preservatives, MSG or excess sugar. While the recipe is made for a salami and cheese stromboli, you can add any of your favorite pizza ingredients to enjoy a faster alternative to an Italian classic!

Peanut Sesame Noodles:

Asian-inspired dishes are some of the healthiest types of food you can eat. Though lately, it only seemed like you can get these dishes through traditional take-out or at a restaurant. From this recipe, you can make your own flavorful noodle dish in only 20 minutes. Half of those minutes will come from just chopping vegetables, making the sauce and boiling noodles. If you want to skip the take-out box and try a soup that’s healthy and flavorful, this one might worth a shot!

Miso Sriracha Mason Jar Noodles:

Still have a taste for more Asian-inspired dishes and want to try something different than regular top ramen? In only a few short minutes, you make a nice and spicy miso soup that can stay fresh for up to three days! All you need is fresh veggies, noodles, miso, sriracha and a jar! Throw them all together with some hot water, let it steep for a few minutes and enjoy!

Chicken Pot Pie:

Chicken Pot Pie is a household favorite. Though mixing veggies, chicken and sauce in a delicious pie crust can get a bit messy and not something you can take on the go, until now. With this recipe, you can make it all in the same jar and save some time from doing dishes. The dish takes about thirty minutes to make, but is a much a lighter and easier way to make a simple dinner for those on-the-go moments. Plus, the dish has 11 grams of protein for those who want a meal after a work out!

