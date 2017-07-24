Franks serving corndogs

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Mexico resort drowning death a mystery for Wisconsin family
-
Sacramento man wants justice following the alleged killing of his African Grey Parrot
-
Mexico resort drowning death a mystery for Wisconsin family
-
Jamie Valeri talks about being drugged and assaulted while on vacation with her husband in Mexico in 2015
-
Eight dead, dozens injured in hot semi trailer found at S.A. Walmart
-
Detours to avoid the Pioneer Bridge closure
-
Disneyland turns 62
-
Making money from avocados
-
Woman hospitalized after one drink at cancun resort
-
How safe are California State Fair rides?
More Stories
-
Stockton woman arrested after posting deadly crash…Jul 24, 2017, 4:56 a.m.
-
Jared Kushner denies collusion, calls Russia meeting…Jul 24, 2017, 3:32 a.m.
-
Minors injured in boat fire at Folsom LakeJul 23, 2017, 5:10 p.m.