Fried chicken and Spiderman

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man finds dog buried alive on Georgia trail
-
Mountain town has bubble wrap instead of fireworks
-
Flower images in Sacramento, art or graffiti?
-
Computers and Cains help older people learn tech
-
Can you snort chocolate?
-
Group of volunteers give ducklings a fighting chance
-
Sacramento deputy recovering from reconstructive surgery after shooting
-
Stockton investigates four homicides in four days
-
Elk Grove shooting injures one
-
Techy gorilla brings awareness to species
More Stories
-
Stockton police investigate fourth homicide in four daysJul. 5, 2017, 4:34 p.m.
-
Sacramento deputy shot at light-rail station could…Jul. 5, 2017, 3:11 p.m.
-
Sanctuary state bill moves ahead in California legislatureJul. 5, 2017, 6:12 p.m.