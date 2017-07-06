Fun and tasty summer desserts

Eating S'mores (Photo: Shellphoto)

It’s summertime and who doesn’t love a nice backyard BBQ or picnic? With so much delicious burgers, salads, refreshments and fun, it’s not a bad idea to add a bit of sweetness to the table! We did some digging and found some delicious dessert ideas that you can make for your summer fun!

Have your lemonade and eat it too!

While the warmer months always have us going for some ice cold and refreshing lemonade, there is a recipe from The Baker Upstairs that takes this refreshment to a whole new level! Summer is the perfect time for you to try your hand at these Strawberry Lemonade Bars. It’s the time of the year where strawberries are in full bloom! Pair them with some shortbread, some tangy lemons and sweet powdered sugar, you have yourself a different take on a summer favorite!

M&M’s and Chewy Goodness!

You can’t have a summer without a little chocolate candy! Though instead of grabbing a bag of M&M’s, you can turn those colorful little candies into a chewy bar. The recipe comes from Chew Out Load and combines the chocolaty goodness of M&Ms with a super chewy and buttery cookie bar! These bars also only take about 30 minutes to put together and can be a dish that will go quickly at your BBQ.

It’s a Strawberry Cheesecake, Minus the Cake!

Can this even be possible? Can you really have all the sweet and creamy goodness of strawberry cheesecake without the cake part? The answer is yes! Coming from Spicy Southern Kitchen, these Red, White and Blue Cheesecake Strawberries are a simple and little treat that will have you coming back for more. The recipe only calls for some cream cheese, powdered sugar, whipped topping, almond extract, strawberries and blueberries. It takes little time to whip up and serve for a colorful and tasty finger food!

Ditch the Messiness!

S’mores are a summertime classic. Almost all of us can remember sitting by a campfire and putting together a sticky, but delicious s’more. Though if you have kids who tend to get a little messy with their food, these S’more Pops from Ciera Design are a cleaner, but tasty alternative. All you need is to do is put a marshmallow on a stick, dip them in some melted chocolate, coat some graham cracker crumbs and that’s it! You have now have a s’more, minus the mess!

