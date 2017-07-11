Fun Events in San Joaquin County

deep fried asparagus being served at the San Joaquin Asparagus Festival.

San Joaquin County is one of the bigger counties in the state of California. From Stockton to Linden, over 700,000 people call the county home, though not many people outside of the county know about the fun events that take place there. Almost every month, there is always something exciting happening within San Joaquin County, but here are a few that highlight what the area is all about.

San Joaquin Asparagus Festival:

Even if you aren’t from San Joaquin County, you have probably heard about this festival that takes place every April. Held at the San Joaquin Fairgrounds, this is the biggest asparagus festival in the western United States. It has some great activities and includes a car show, craft beer pavilion, carnival rides, a petting zoo and some of the most unique takes on asparagus! If you’re feeling up to the challenge, you can try some deep fried asparagus and even asparagus ice cream!

International Banana Festival:

Usually held right here in Sacramento, the international Banana Festival is making it’s presence in Stockton for the first time! Celebrating America’s number one fruit, this festival has all sorts of activities, contests and of course, food. You can enter the banana bake-off, banana pageant and even the carmen miranda hat contest! There’s also all sorts of banana recipes that will have you coming back for more. The festival will be held at the San Joaquin Fairgrounds Aug. 19 and 20.

StocktonCon:

Are you a fan of all things comics, superheroes and animation? Well, you’re in luck! On Aug.19 and 20, the Stockton Arena will be hosting its 6th Annual StocktonCon and will feature a wide variety of popular culture. From video games to television, this is your chance to see and purchase some one of a kind memorabilia! If you’re a huge fan of making costumes to show off your passion for popular culture, you can enter the costume contest to win some great prizes and cash!

BaconFest:

Seriously, who doesn’t love a good piece of bacon? It’s a staple for any complete breakfast and pretty much goes well with all sorts of foods. Starting on Sept. 9-10, the city of Lathrop hosts its annual BaconFest! Here at this event, there is all sorts of entertainment! From an amateur and professional cook-off, to all sorts of live music, you won’t have a problem filling up on food and fun! If you’re extra hungry and are up to the task, you can also enter the 2nd amateur annual bacon eating contest!

Lodi Grape Festival and Harvest Fair:

Another well-known event that takes place in San Joaquin County is the annual Grape Festival and Harvest Fair in Lodi. For over 80 years, the festival takes place every September to celebrate all things grapes. Some of the awesome events to check out include fantastic wine tasting, food, a carnival and some amazing murals, all of which are made from grapes! There will even be tons of live music and something that you don’t normally see, turkey races!

