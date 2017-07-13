Fun July events in San Joaquin County

It’s the dog days of summer here in Northern California and what better way to beat the heat than to take a trip to San Joaquin County? From cities all over San Joaquin, here are some fun events that you can be a part of in San Joaquin County this month!

Last Chance to Enjoy Stockton Beer Week:

One of the biggest events that happens in Stockton each year is their annual Beer Week. With craft beers from all over the city, you can have almost endless options on your choice of quality craft beers! During Saturday’s events, the weekly Stockmarket will have its own take for Beer Week. You can also check out a car show, live music and all the delicious food. Better hurry though because the Stockton Beer Week ends on Sunday!

The Music of Motown is Coming to Tracy:

Summer is the perfect time to relax and unwind with some great music! If you’re around the city of Tracy next weekend, their monthly Downtown Block Parties are a great way to check out some live music and fun! For Friday July 21, the music of Motown will be the headline. So go out and have some fun with some live music in Tracy! If you want to check out next month’s block parties, Downtown Tracy will also be hosting a Rock & Roll theme party on Aug. 18 and an 80s-themed party on Aug. 25.

It’s the 33rd Annual Summerfest in Lodi:

Lodi is well known for their endless yards of vineyards, which are full of grapes for the perfect wines. Next Saturday, you can have your taste at the delicious wine that Lodi has to offer at their annual Summerfest! At the event, attendees can enjoy a vast array of delicious variety of food from over a dozen local restaurants and caterers. You can also have yourself a glass of the Lodi’s finest wines while listening to some great jazz music! Tickets are still on sale for the event so go check it out!

Concerts in the Park are Happening in Stockton:

Every Wednesday until Aug. 23, the Victory Park in Stockton is continuing to host their Summer Concerts in the Park! All of the concerts are free and from 6 to 8 PM. On July 19, you can experience some delightful swing music, followed by the next concert being all standard music on July 26. Be sure to bring some lawn chairs and even a picnic because these are events you don’t want to miss!

© 2017 KXTV-TV