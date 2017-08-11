Google's CEO to young girls: There's place for you in this industry

Google's CEO Sundar Pichai told a group of young girls at a conference, "I want you know that that there's place for you in this industry, there's a place for you at Google. Don't let anyone tell you otherwise. You belong here and we need you."

KXTV 8:12 AM. PDT August 11, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories