Here's some Quick and Easy Summer Salads!

Summer is the perfect time of the year to grab the family, pack the car up and go outside for a nice BBQ or picnic. While you may want to pack your traditional hamburgers or hot dogs, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to make a salad as well. Here are a couple quick and easy salads that you can bring along on your Fourth of July fun or summer cookouts.

Tomato, Cucumber and Feta Salad:

If you’re looking for something that’s fresh, flavorful and easy to make, this dish only takes fifteen minutes to stir up. All you need are three cucumbers, five or six tomatoes, an onion, feta cheese and few other ingredients to make it. It comes together in no time at all and is one of the most colorful salads you’ll see! You can check for the recipe here!

Summer Blast Salad with Avocado:

Avocados are some of the healthiest foods you can eat. They are packed with potassium, several B vitamins and fiber. They can also help with your heart contraction and lower blood pressure. For this salad, you will bring together some cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, an ear of corn and an avocado to make a flavorful and colorful salad. We got the recipe as well!

Pasta Salad:

While vegetables are delicious and nutritious, it’s also important to mix up your salad a little. This pasta salad may take about twenty minutes, but it’s a twist your simple salads. Mix some rotini pasta, red bell pepper, red onions, cherry tomatoes, mushrooms and black olives. Throw it together with some Italian dressing and you got a colorful and filling dish. You can receive the recipe here.

Berry Watermelon Fruit Salad:

Summer is all about having fun and trying something new. We always see your traditional fruit salads having pineapple and melons, but what about mixing something with lots of blues and reds? In ten minutes, combine some cubed watermelon, strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, cherries and blackberries. Mix them all together with some lime juice and that’s it!

Red, White and Blue Fruit Salad:

Let’s not forget that Fourth of July is only days away! If you want to bring something to your fun festivities, this fruit salad is the perfect patriotic pairing. All it takes is some strawberries, blueberries, bananas, a little fresh lime and some honey. It’s a dish that everyone will love and something that will be a big hit on your 4th of July plate. Check out the recipe!

