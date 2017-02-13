Individuality is key in relationships

Woman making a hand shaped heart at sunset. (Photo: kieferpix)

Valentine's Day is this week and that’s great for those in relationships.

But even if you’re single, you should still find time to celebrate you.

Dr. Andrew Mendonsa, a clinical psychologist, says whether you're single or in a relationship, we should all remember to love ourselves.

“By allowing yourself to love yourself and to know who you are, it will open yourself to allowing other people in your life,” Mendonsa said.

A key component of happiness is being comfortable with yourself by finding what makes you unique.

“You have to ask yourself, who I am and what makes you different than the person next door to me or next to your cubicle. A lot of times, we strive to be like the other person and that's not necessarily healthy,” Mendonsa said.

Experts say it’s unhealthy feeling the need to be co-dependent. The difference is want vs. need.

“If you want somebody in your life, you want to share yourself with somebody, that's very healthy,” Mendonsa said. “But if you need somebody in your life to complete who you are or to complete something as part of who you are, then that's not necessarily healthy. It's about complementing, it's not about replacing.”

Dr. Mendonsa goes on to say if you can't make yourself happy, then you won't be able to make those around you feel the same way.

