Less than a week from the total solar eclipse

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Sacramento County Foster Care office set to close
-
Body found in Sacramento as authorities begin death investigation
-
Solar Eclipse preview with Sacramento State professor, astronomer
-
Westbound I-80 traffic slowed due to multi-car crash near Roseville
-
West Sacramento woman discovers lost photo album
-
Meet the man behind the @YesYoureRacist Twitter account
-
Roseville-based solar company talks eclipse
-
Planning your trip to see the total Solar Eclipse
-
Oregon City man: Protect your eyes during eclipse
-
Graphic video: Car slams into crowd at alt-right demonstration
More Stories
-
Auschwitz survivor to President Trump: 'Go back to school'Aug 15, 2017, 5:16 a.m.
-
West Sacramento woman searching for owner of lost…Aug 14, 2017, 9:29 p.m.
-
Plan a last-minute trip to see total eclipseAug 14, 2017, 11:59 p.m.