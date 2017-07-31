Local concussion support groups

Concussion (Photo: s-c-s)

If you’ve ever had a concussion, you know how difficult life can be. From the never-ending headaches, to the nausea and confusion, living with post-concussion symptoms can be an absolute nightmare, but there are ways that can help. If you feel you have tried almost everything to help with your brain injuries, you might meet someone through a concussion support group who has a new way to help.

Here in Sacramento, the Head Trauma Support Project offers several different support groups for all sorts of concussions and brain injuries.

One of the classes they offer is called the Survivor Support Group. This group meets every Thursday evening from 6:30-8:30 and is for those recovering from moderate-to-severe brain injuries. In these meetings, support is offered though discussions, social interactions and special activities. Most people who participate in these meetings usually require assistance at home.

Another support group that’s held is for those who have mild difficulty in their everyday lives. The group is called the Making the Best of It and meets twice a month. In this support group, members are offered education and methods on how to continue with their brain injuries. If you would like to attend, please visit their site for more information. It is also asked that participants be interviewed over the phone before attending.

For those family members of someone who is going through a traumatic brain injury, it can be tough to understand what that person is dealing with. Through the project’s Adult Children and Siblings of Survivors Support Group, you can meet with other people who understand what your family is going through. Meeting every third Thursday of the month, members are encouraged to engage in conversation and sharing their experiences. The group is moderated by a social worker and is free to anyone that needs the help.

These meetings all take place at the Easter Seals Society in Sacramento. If you would like to learn more information, visit Head Trauma Support Project website.

