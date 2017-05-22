Make a day with clay

The best ceramic artists are displaying their work in Davis this week. (Photo: ABC10)

The best ceramic artists in California are strutting their stuff.

The state championship for clay artisans is taking place in Davis this week. Forty different works of clay art, all made by hand, are on display for the public to view. Davis has been the home for the annual California Clay competition for 28 years.

Heidi Bekebrede, the event co-founder, started this event long ago with the help of local art magnate Jon Natsoulas.

"Clay is a really big industry in California especially in Lincoln and in Murphys," Bekebrede said. "Clay comes down from the mountains. Almost everything you see here is California clay"

Artists compete for cash prizes and in some cases, the artists are awarded more clay to make more art.

Some of the work on display is serious and some pieces more whimsical. All of the pieces on display are available for purchase.

The Clay Exhibit is open daily at 8 a.m., at the Art Gallery, 207 G St., but ends this Friday, May 26, at 5 p.m.

© 2017 KXTV-TV