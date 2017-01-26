Mark S. Allen previews pancake art and the movie Inferno

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
UC Davis new research links to autism risks
-
A 'possible rat' seen in popular Folsom restaurant
-
Vacaville cold case arrest made
-
Brewery owner makes controversial women's march post
-
Controversial post about women's march
-
Ski patroller was the "best of the best" in avalanche control
-
Remembering Fire Capt. Daniel Havicus
-
Squaw Valley technician killed in accident
-
Fake bills passed at Walmart
-
A convicted child molester relocating to Lincoln
More Stories
-
Sacramento will stay 'sanctuary city' despite…Jan 25, 2017, 6:17 p.m.
-
California hasn't been this drought-free in six yearsJan 26, 2017, 6:46 a.m.
-
Study: Link between autism and babies' first bowel movementJan 25, 2017, 4:32 p.m.