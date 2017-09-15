Extra Shot: Misappropriation or admiration? Bodega CEO apologetic over name, concept of start up

Misappropriation or admiration? The CEO of Bodega, a new startup aiming to replace corner stores with cabinets stocked with essentials, is apologetic after receiving some pretty harsh criticism for misappropriation.

KXTV 9:11 AM. PDT September 15, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories