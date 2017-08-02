Practice allowance for high school sports

Elk Grove football practice on Tuesday, Aug. 19. (Photo: Jessica Sanchez/News10)

For the longest time, high school teams were always preparing for their seasons through consecutive practices, or two-a-days. Sometimes during the middle of summer, young athletes were running, swimming, throwing and exercising in major heat, which could cause some health issues such as catastrophic heatstroke.

Already, we have seen the NFL and NCAA ban the traditional two-a-day practices. In high school, the ruling on two-a-days vary from state to state. Here in California, the ruling on these types of practices can be found under the California Interscholastic Federation Bylaw 506.

“All teams will be allowed no more than 18 hours of practice time per week and no more than four hours in a single day. Double day practices shall not be held on consecutive days and must include three hours rest between practices.”

The bylaw also goes on to say that, “Any competition day would count as three hours toward the allowable weekly and daily practice hours, no matter the length of the contest(s). No practice may be held following the conclusion of any contest.”

The bylaw was set in place to help protect the physical and mental health of the athletes during the season. In another ruling, CIF Bylaw 501, “During the summer period, no physical conditioning or practice sessions prior to the opening of authorized practice may be conducted by a high school unless specially authorized by the school principal/designee.”

In the summer months, heatstroke can be a health concern considering untreated heatstroke can quickly cause damage to the brain, heart, kidneys and muscles. The damage can be even worse if treatment is delays, increasing the risk of complications and death.

