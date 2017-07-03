Quick and Easy Drinks for Summer

Summer time is the perfect time of year to sit outside, enjoy the sun and relax with a cold drink. There are many to choose from ranging from your traditional sodas to alcoholic beverages, but what if there were some drinks that can prove a different twist to your refreshments?

Along with the help of the Shady Lady Saloon in Downtown Sacramento, here are a few great options here that you can make all summer long and with or without alcohol!

Berry Cucumber Iced Tea:

Iced tea is a great idea and much healthier option compared to your average soda, but what if you want to spruce up your tea with some summer berries and refreshing cucumber?

You can try mixing in about 32 ounces of any blueberry, pomegranate juice with a pitcher of ice tea. Next, take about eight ounces of lemon juice with a mixture of simple syrup, which is hot water and sugar mixed together. Blend these all together in a big punch bowl with a bunch of ice as well as whole blueberries, strawberries and cucumbers, you got yourself a delicious take on iced tea!

Blackberry Moscow Mule:

Moscow Mules are usually seen as a bar favorite and something that’s crisp by the pool, but here’s a spin that you can make for your kids and summer cookouts! Take a teaspoon of lime juice, a teaspoon of simple syrup, a couple blackberries (but any berry or fruit works too!) and a stick of rosemary. Next, you will need half a glass of soda water mixed with half a glass of ginger beer. Stir it all together and enjoy!

Fourth of July Lemonade:

With Independence Day finally here, this is a great little drink that takes little time to put together for your Fourth of July festivities. All you need for this take on a lemonade is about a quarter glass of lemon juice and half a glass of soda water. Add a handful of blueberries and cut strawberries to the mixture, along with some ice, stir it all up and serve cold! No extra sugar involved whatsoever!

All of these drinks are super simple and can be made in no time at all for your summer fun!

