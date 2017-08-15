Reese Baker's winning battle with Leukemia
Reese Baker of Wilton, CA was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia when she was six years old. Thanks to the staff at UC Davis Children's Hospital, she is nearing the end of her treatment two years after her diagnosis. Dina Kupfer reports.
KXTV 11:14 AM. PDT August 15, 2017
