Sacramento ranked fasting growing large city in Califronia

California population is pushing 40 million people with Sacramento growing at a rapid rate, nearly 1.5% in 2016. Megan Telles and Walt Gray break down how this is causing a rent hike issue to those who've called the region home for years.

KXTV 12:22 PM. PDT May 02, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories