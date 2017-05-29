Secret Menu Week: Thai Canteen

Sometimes seeing isn’t always believing.

When it comes to big fast food chains like In-N-Out or Taco Bell, people always hear about the secret menu. If you don’t know, there’s reason to believe that there are some food dishes that only die-hard customers know about.

But it's not just those big restaurants that have off-menu items. Thai Canteen is a popular restaurant right here in Sacramento, off P and 16th Streets. This Midtown eatery offers some of the freshest Thai food in town.

With tasty and healthy options such as salads, rice plates, soups and noodle dishes, it’s no wonder why many come to Thai Canteen. Though as only a few foodies and locals know, the restaurant has even more options that you won’t find on the menu. After talking to the restaurant management, they admitted all the online buzz is in fact true! Only a few people or those who have tried them before know about these delicious secrets, until now!

One of the most popular off-menu options is called, “Jay’s Special.” Originally for the owner’s friend, Jay, this dish was made to be something special. Jay asked if it could be anything that was from his three favorite options; crispy pork belly, minced pork and eggplant. After some thought, the owner, Tee, came up with the dish that consists of house special crispy pork belly, minced pork, eggplant, and basil in a special house sauce. All the tasty goodness is served on a bed of Jasmine steamed rice and topped with a Thai fried egg. The special became very popular among all of Tee’s friends and by word-of-mouth, everyone wanted to give the secret dish a try!

Another hidden dish that Thai Canteen offers is the, “Garlic fried rice with fried pork.” While the restaurant does offer several options for fried food, Tee decided to make something simple and fast to treat his friends who came to visit him after work.

“He started making the fried rice in a very simple, but tasty way,” management said. “He (Tee) wanted to top the rice with marinated deep-fried pork and serve it with sauce and fresh cucumber slices.”

Just like Jay’s Special, the dish became a huge favorite and one of their fastest-selling options on their secret menu.

Thai Canteen has several other secret options and said that they can make the dishes any day if the customer asks for it. If you want to learn more about Thai Canteen and their menu, visit their website.

© 2017 KXTV-TV