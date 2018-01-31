Start your day with Morning Blend

Morning Blend is the best way to start your day!

You’ll be the most well-rounded person in the conversation when you wake up with the energetic show that brings you everything people are talking about in Sacramento and across the country!

Megan Telles and Walt Gray have all the latest headlines. Ariane Datil doesn't let any trending story by without telling you about it. Mark S. Allen has all you’ll ever need to know from the box office. Rob Carlmark and Michelle Apon keep you safe in any weather

© 2018 KXTV-TV