Truckee River levels too low to raft in Tahoe City

The river rafting companies in Tahoe City are reporting the river levels will be too low for the next 7-10 days to raft. They hope to begin rafter again at the end of the month. ABC10's Dina Kupfer breaks down the water transfer process.

KXTV 6:42 AM. PDT July 13, 2017

