Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday, Jan. 15, and while many might have the day off, it’s also a day of service to help give back to your community.

Organizations from around the area, as well as the nation, will be hosting several service opportunities that you can participate in.

For those around the local region, here are a couple of volunteer ideas you can be apart of on this holiday:

Help Wind Youth Services feed homeless youth in Sacramento

Volunteers are needed to help give and deliver lunches to around 30 homeless children each day. This Martin Luther King Jr. Day, from 11:00 to 11:30 a.m., you can deliver a sack lunch with items such as sandwiches, fruit cups, granola bars, juice and water bottles. You can drop off lunches at the Wind Youth Drop-In Center. For more information, please visit here.

Sort Food with the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano in Fairfield

The Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano is looking for warehouse volunteers to sort and box food donations as well as box or bag fresh produce. Each shift requires 20 people and volunteers might have to lift boxes up to 35 pounds. There are several positions to sign up for and spots fill up fast.

If there are no spots available on Monday, there are other days and shifts you can sign up for here.

Help make an impact for the Eldorado National Forest

The Center for Sierra Nevada Conservation is holding its first restoration event of 2018 on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. From 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., you can join in to help the CSNC block and restore unauthorized vehicle routes that directly impact sensitive resources on the Eldorado National Forest. They do ask that you bring a lunch, water bottle, sturdy shoes and gloves. If you would like more information on this event, you can visit here.

Clean up Ellis Lake

From 10:00 a.m. to Noon, the YouthBuild of Marysville will be helping to clean Ellis Lake park. This volunteer opportunity is a great way to create a cleaner community to help bring out more people to the park. Ellis Lake park welcomes fishing, biking and communing with animal life so this is a chance to help give back to a local community. You can find more information on the event here.

If you would like more on other ways you can help volunteer in your community, please visit allforgood.org and handsonsacto.org

