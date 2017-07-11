Wall Fire containment improves, evacuations still in place

As of 9:35 p.m. on July 10th, the Wall Fire has burned 5,600 acres in Butte County, according to Cal Fire. ABC10's Dina Kupfer breaks down the evacuation orders and containment efforts.

KXTV 6:17 AM. PDT July 11, 2017

