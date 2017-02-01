West Sac is pretty cool

(Photo: ABC10)

All week we've shown you cool places in Northern California. This time, we're featuring an area you probably drive through all the time.

You’ve likely seen it while driving over the freeway through West Sacramento: ‘The Barn’ or the so-called ‘bridge on land’ is the cool, hip gathering spot on the west side of the river. An area which has been dubbed as ‘The Bridge District.’

But did you know when you cross the Tower Bridge into West Sacramento, you will also find a new Burgers and Brew in renovated Fire Station No. 1, Bean and Barrel — a new coffee house and wine bar — and beautiful bungalows nestled between Raley Field and the Sacramento River.

West Sacramento is so cool it’s hot, and that includes the real estate market.

“We are finally able to unlock the potential of the great riverfront we have right in downtown,” Stephen Jaycox, director of design with developer Fulcrum Properties, said.

Fulcrum Properties took on the tall task of building up the west side of the river about two years ago, with a goal in mind to create a vibrant, new living space for people who want to be near the action.

There are 32 homes and four apartment buildings, and that’s just phase one. Phase two, which opens at the end of March / early April, will consist of 21 new homes for sale and more rental properties. Down the road, a mixed-use property will also be added to the area adjacent to Raley Field.

The tight-knit community and near water-front property is nothing short of “amazing” for Mollie Nelson who handles all the sales and leasing for the Fulcrum properties within The Bridge District. And she also happens to live there.

“We bought the very first home here, and we came from Gold River, and that’s as suburban as it gets,” Nelson said. "But we wanted to feel like we were living in the city."

The modern, brownstone-style homes certainly cater to the city life. The benefit is living so close to your neighbors and sharing common areas.

“You get to know your neighbors, how about that," Nelson said.

The neighborhood just across the freeway from the State Capital is on the rise, and small business owners are capitalizing on West Sacto’s Washington neighborhood — brewing new life into the west side of the river.

Sandra Doumit and her partners are opening Bean and Barrel this month, a new coffee shop, wine bar and restaurant featuring a tasty bites from a local chef.

“We are sourcing everything locally here which is pretty exciting,” Doumit said.

For residents like Nelson, all the buzz makes living here even cooler.

“I want people to come to the other side of the bridge and just see what we’ve got going on. It is so special, and there is something for everyone,” Nelson said.



‘The Barn’ reopens this April with Off The Grid’s weekly events. The unique structure will also be home to the West Sacramento Farmer’s Market starting in May. By the end of the summer, San Leandro-based Drake's Brewing Co. will open a restaurant and bar with patio seating.

