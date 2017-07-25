Wisconsin company wants to microchip its employees
Three Square Market in Wisconsin wants to implant a microchip in its employees' hands. The chip would allow employees to log onto computers, access the copier and printer, purchase food at the market and more. ABC10's Dina Kupfer explains.
KXTV 10:23 AM. PDT July 25, 2017
