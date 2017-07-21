Young girl with cancer turns to book for courage
9-year-old Reese Baker was diagnosed with B Cell ALL Leukemia when she was 6 years old. She walked ABC10's Dina Kupfer through the UC Davis Children's Hospital where she has been receiving treatment. While we were there she showed us her favorite book.
KXTV 8:04 AM. PDT July 21, 2017
