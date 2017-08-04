Back to School Essentials for 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Loomis mechanic pays for stranded family's plane tickets home
-
Teens shot executive style outside Colorado Springs
-
Missing Modesto woman found alive
-
Folsom family on life-saving quest after father diagnosed with polycystic kidney disease
-
Is Dunkin' Donuts getting a new name?
-
Bystander awareness and child sex exploitation
-
Authorities make Calaveras County's largest pot bust to date
-
California wineries take in 'death row' cats to chase rodents
-
California steps in to pressure NIMBY Towns
-
Sacramento craft brewers react to purchase of Anchor Brewing
More Stories
-
Roseville police arrested 11 people in sex trafficking stingAug. 4, 2017, 3:29 p.m.
-
Sheriff: Missing California woman found, despite her wishesAug. 4, 2017, 10:30 a.m.
-
Loomis mechanic helps stranded family fly back homeAug. 3, 2017, 8:57 p.m.