Big Day of Giving

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Apple Cider Vinegar: Good for weight loss?
-
Anonymous tip led to Amber Alert suspect's arrest
-
Balch Springs officer terminated after shooting and killing 15-year-old Jordan Edwards
-
Rattlesnake season has come early
-
No lump, no tumor, the breast cancer disguised as a skin rash
-
How apple cider vinegar can help lower your blood sugar
-
Sacramento set to expand immigrant protection
-
RAW: Dash cam catches plane crash in Mukilteo
-
13-year-old missing after being swept by American River
-
Mother shares story of son's heart condition
More Stories
-
Body of missing teen found in American RiverMay. 3, 2017, 12:43 p.m.
-
Elk Grove teacher arrested, charged with molesting teenMay. 3, 2017, 1:34 p.m.
-
The heat goes on! Near record heat in Nothern…May. 3, 2017, 9:20 a.m.