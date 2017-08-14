Papa Murphy's Continues to Show Love at 425 Degrees

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Westbound I-80 traffic slowed due to multi-car crash near Roseville
-
Hundreds stand in solidarity with Charlottesville
-
Oregon City man: Protect your eyes during eclipse
-
Graphic video: Car slams into crowd at alt-right demonstration
-
Talking to your children about Charlottesville
-
Fights break out in the street during alt-right protest
-
Folsom man on quest to identify unknown family after discovering old photos
-
Solar Eclipse preview with Sacramento State professor, astronomer
-
Missing man's body recovered in American River
-
Dallas Stars oppose bathroom bill
More Stories
-
Police: Girl, 8, killed as car plows into French pizzeriaAug 14, 2017, 1:02 p.m.
-
No bail for Charlottesville car attack suspect James FieldsAug 14, 2017, 7:44 a.m.
-
Colfax school lockdown lifted; status of wanted…Aug 14, 2017, 10:59 a.m.