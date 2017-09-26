It has been said that a truly great pancake can be eaten without syrup. This recipe for lemon ricotta pancakes combines fluffy ricotta, fresh lemon zest that pairs perfectly into an airy pancake. A special shout out goes to Maggianos for this tasty breakfast recipe!

Ingredients

◦ ½ Cup All-Purpose Flour

◦ 1 Tsp Baking Powder

◦ 4 Tbsp Granulated Sugar

◦ 2 Eggs, Separated

◦ ½ Tsp Kosher Salt

◦ ½ Cup Whole Milk

◦ 1 Cup Ricotta Cheese

◦ 1 Tsp Vanilla Bean Paste

◦ 1 Tbsp Lemon Zest

◦ 1 Tbsp Lemon Juice

◦ 2 Tbsp Canola Oil

◦ Whipped Cream

◦ Fresh Blueberries

◦ Maple Syrup

Directions:

1. In a small mixing bowl, combine the flour and baking powder.

2. In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together the sugar, egg yolks, kosher salt, whole milk, ricotta cheese, vanilla bean paste, lemon zest, and lemon juice.

3. Set both bowls aside and in a separate medium mixing bowl, whisk the egg whites until stiff peaks are formed.

4. Whisk the flour mixture into the ricotta cheese mixture until incorporated.

5. Gently fold the whisked egg whites into the flour and cheese mixture until incorporated – do not over fold.

6. Place the canola oil on a 400˚ griddle.

7. Scoop the batter onto the griddle.

8. When the batter begins to bubble and the bottom has turned a golden brown, flip the pancake over.

9. Continue to cook until golden brown.

