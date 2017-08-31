The biggest Lego set ever sold will be a 'Star Wars' ship (of course)

The Millennium Falcon was back in action in 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' and now it's the newest model for the biggest Lego set ever sold. (Photo: Lucasfilm)

Star Wars is the biggest movie franchise in the galaxy, so it’s spawning a buildable Lego model of fittingly impressive enormity.

We’ve got the very first look at the new Ultimate Collector Series Millennium Falcon (in stores Oct. 1), aka Han Solo’s iconic “hunk of junk,” that’s officially the largest Lego set ever sold with 7,541 pieces. (Just as huge? The price: $799.99.) It overtakes the former all-timer, a Taj Mahal boasting a mere 5,922 pieces, and the previous Falcon in the series (released in 2007), which had 5,197 pieces.

This thing will probably need its own room in your house. The new Falcon measures 33 inches long, 22 inches wide and 8 inches tall and features a detailed interior that's famous from the Star Wars films. The cockpit holds four minifigures, there’s a living room with posh seating and a Dejarik holographic game, plus a gunner’s seat and interchangeable radar dishes (since the Falcon got an updated one for the current trilogy).

The set also comes with an assortment of minifigures from the movie’s different eras: There’s Han, Princess Leia, Chewbacca, C-3PO and a buildable Mynock creature from 1980’s Empire Strikes Back; old Han, Rey, Finn and BB-8 from 2015’s The Force Awakens; and a couple of Porgs, the new cuddly creatures making their debut in The Last Jedi (out Dec. 15).

Check out more shots of the Lego Falcon in all its blocky glory below:

% INLINE %

% INLINE %

% INLINE %

% INLINE %

% INLINE %

% INLINE %

% INLINE %

