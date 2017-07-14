Veteran stuntman dies after injury on 'The Walking Dead' set

The Walking Dead (Photo: WXIA)

ATLANTA - A stuntman who was seriously injured in an accident on the set of The Walking Dead Wednesday, has died.

According to film industry journal Deadline, John Bernecker suffered head injuries when fell about 30 feet to a concrete floor.

He was transported to Atlanta Medical Center after the fall. AMC, the producer of The Walking Dead, released a statement Thursday afternoon:

“We are saddened to report that John Bernecker, a talented stuntman for ‘The Walking Dead’ and numerous other television shows and films, suffered serious injuries from a tragic accident on set. He was immediately transported to an Atlanta hospital and we have temporarily shut down production. We are keeping John and his family in our thoughts and prayers.”

Bernecker is a veteran stuntman with many film and television credits in his background including recent local work in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, 24: Legacy, The War With Grandpa, The Fate of the Furious, Black Panther, Rampage, and Escape Plan 2: Hades.

The Walking Dead, now in its 8th season, films many episodes in Senoia, Ga., and other parts of metro Atlanta. There is no word as to when production will resume.

