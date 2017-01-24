89th annual Oscar nominations are announced

This image of Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling appears on billboards and posters advertising 'La La Land.' (Photo: Photo: Lionsgate)

The candy-colored love letter to musicals "La La Land" has landed a record-tying 14 Academy Awards nominations, matching it with "Titanic" and "All About Eve" for most nominations ever.



"La La Land" has earned nods for best picture, its stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, its songs and its 32-year-old writer-director, Damien Chazelle.



The other nominees for best picture are: "Moonlight," ''Arrival," ''Manchester by the Sea," ''Hell or High Water," ''Lion," ''Fences," ''Hidden Figures" and "Hacksaw Ridge."



Following two years of "OscarsSoWhite" furor, the Academy of Motion Pictures fielded a notably more diverse field of nominees, led by Barry Jenkins' luminous coming-of-age portrait "Moonlight," Denzel Washington's "Fences" and Theodore Melfi's "Hidden Figures."

The Oscar nominees for best actress in a motion picture have been announced by the film academy. They include: Isabelle Huppert, "Elle"; Ruth Negga, "Loving"; Natalie Portman, "Jackie"; Emma Stone, "La La Land"; Meryl Streep, "Florence Foster Jenkins."

The Oscar nominees for best animated feature have been announced by the film academy. They include: "Kubo and the Two Strings," ''Moana," ''My Life as a Zucchini," ''The Red Turtle," ''Zootopia."

The Oscar nominees for best supporting actress in a motion picture have been announced by the film academy. They include: Viola Davis, "Fences"; Naomie Harris, "Moonlight"; Nicole Kidman, "Lion"; Octavia Spencer, "Hidden Figures"; Michelle Williams, "Manchester by the Sea."

The Oscar nominees for best documentary feature have been announced by the film academy. They include: "Fire at Sea," ''I Am Not Your Negro," ''Life, Animated," ''O.J.: Made in America," ''13th."

The Oscar nominees for best original song in a motion picture have been announced by the film academy. They include: "Audition (The Fools Who Dream)" from "La La Land," ''Can't Stop the Feeling!" from "Trolls," ''City of Stars" from "La La Land," ''The Empty Chair" from "Jim: The James Foley Story," ''How Far I'll Go" from "Moana."

The Oscar nominees for best actor in a motion picture have been announced by the film academy. They include: Casey Affleck, "Manchester by the Sea"; Andrew Garfield, "Hacksaw Ridge"; Ryan Gosling, "La La Land;" Viggo Mortensen, "Captain Fantastic"; Denzel Washington, "Fences."

The Oscar nominees for best foreign language film have been announced by the motion picture academy. They include: "Land of Mine," Denmark; "A Man Called Ove," Sweden; "The Salesman," Iran; "Tanna," Australia; "Toni Erdmann," Germany.

The Oscar nominees for best supporting actor in a motion picture have been announced by the film academy. They include: Mahershala Ali, "Moonlight"; Jeff Bridges, "Hell or High Water"; Lucas Hedges, "Manchester by the Sea"; Dev Patel, "Lion"; Michael Shannon, "Nocturnal Animals."

