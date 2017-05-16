Zac Efron will play serial killer Ted Bundy in 'Extremely Wicked'

Zac Efron arrives at the premiere of 'Baywatch' on May 13, 2017, in Miami Beach. (Photo: Omar Vega/Invision/AP) Florida booking mug.

Zac Efron's next role will reportedly take him from saving lives to taking them.

The 29-year-old Baywatch star is set to assume the role of serial killer Ted Bundy in the film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile according to reports from The Hollywood Reporter and Variety.

Bundy was executed in 1989 after being convicted of killing a 12-year-old and two Florida State University sorority sisters. He confessed to ending the lives of dozens more. THR reports the movie, written by Michael Werwie, will be told from the point of view of Bundy's former girlfriend.

“I have been trying to work with Zac Efron for a long time,” producer Nicolas Chartier said to Variety. “From his dramatic turn in Paperboy to his hilarious performance in Neighbors, he continues to impress audiences and critics alike with his extraordinary versatility and range. We couldn’t be more excited to see him in this amazing role.”

Women started disappearing in the mid 1970s in the Pacific Northwest, from the Oregon State University campus, north to Bellingham and east to Ellensburg. At least nine were killed and one was severely beaten.

Some women reported seeing a man in a brown VW Beetle with his arm in a sling and asking for help. He had a slight accent and said his name was 'Ted.'

In 1974, Bundy started law school in Salt Lake City, with unsolved murders continuing in that area.

