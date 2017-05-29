Good Samaritan pays for soldier's $350 ticket home

(Photo: Clancy, Samuel)

A 19-year-old Army soldier gets a surprise this Memorial Day weekend, one that reunited him with his family. Fortunately, a good Samaritan helped in a time of need.

Keaton Tilson's mom recorded video of him surprising his younger brother and sister with his return home on Friday. It was an emotional reunion for Tilson, he is currently stationed at Fort Hood military post in Killeen, Texas.

Tilson bought a standby ticket to board the first available flight back home Thursday night, but wasn’t sure when he would be able to catch a flight back home.

Tilson only had four days off of work and he will likely be deployed to Europe in November, so the soldier spent the night in the airport hoping airline staff could help. He wasn’t having much luck. However, a man named Josh Rainey happened to see him. Rainey, who was traveling back home to Glendale bought Tilson a $350 ticket so that the soldier could fly home right away.

Rainey’s father is an Army veteran and he served as a police officer for thirty years. Rainey never met the soldier before, but he was happy to help a young man who protects and serves.

Keaton and his mom were extremely grateful for for Josh’s help. Rainey and Tilson have kept in contact. Tilson has to be back at Fort Hood by Tuesday.

© 2017 KSDK-TV