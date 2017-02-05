Melissa McCarthy's impression of Sean Spicer on 'Saturday Night Live' is everything

Actress Melissa McCarthy, winner of the Favorite Comedic Movie Actress award, poses backstage at the People's Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

Melissa McCarthy had a big jacket to fill, but she did the job. The Ghostbusters actress made a surprise appearance as press secretary Sean Spicer during this weekend's Saturday Night Live, and she was barely recognizable.

"Before we begin, I know that myself and the press have gotten off to a rocky start," McCarthy began, "when I say 'rocky start' I mean it in the sense of Rocky the movie because I came out here to punch you in the face, and also I don't talk so good.

"I would like to begin today by apologizing on behalf of you to me," she continued, "for how you have treated me these last two weeks and that apology is not accepted 'cause I'm not here to be your buddy. I'm here to swallow gum and I'm here to take names."

McCarthy then proceeded to pour a small tub of gum into her mouth, which she attempt to chew.

"I'm here to swallow gum. And I'm here to take names." #SNL pic.twitter.com/bS6XdX1N7i — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) February 5, 2017

"OK, now let me wave something shiny in front of you monkeys," she said before removing the giant wad, placing it on the podium and telling it, "I'll get back to you."

McCarthy, in character, also shared some "facts" about the crowd's reaction when President Trump shared his pick for the Supreme Court. "Today, when he entered the room," she said, "the crowd greeted him with a standing ovation, which lasted a full 15 minutes and you can check the tape on that. Everyone was smiling. Everyone was happy. The men all had erections and every single one of the women was ovulating left and right. And no one — no one — was sad. OK, those are the facts forever."

As McCarthy's Spicer grew more and more frustrated with a lack of understanding from the press she turned to props to help get her message across.

She also shut down reporters by charging them with her podium and used a water gun to clean one journalist's "filthy lying mouth."

Copyright 2017 KXTV