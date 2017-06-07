Mom and daughter recreate photo on graduation

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Family warns of "dry drowning" after son dies days after swimming
-
72-hour sale: Southwest fares fall below $100 round-trip
-
18 cars stolen from parking garage in downtown Sacramento
-
What happens when you try to hug Jerry Seinfeld?
-
Kings Draft Workout: Harry Giles - Duke F/C
-
Drones being used to fight mites in strawberry, almond fields
-
Sacramento bar raising money for bartender who died unexpectedly
-
The London Essentials play Morning Blend
-
Mom charged after snake bites baby
-
Firefighters come up with proposal for ladder truck staffing
More Stories
-
The London Essentials stop by ABC10 Morning BlendJun. 7, 2017, 6:46 a.m.
-
Family warns of 'dry drowning' after son dies days…Jun. 7, 2017, 4:13 a.m.
-
Drones helping to fight mites in strawberry, almond fieldsJun. 6, 2017, 4:28 p.m.