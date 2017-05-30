Netflix holding casting call in Vallejo for second season of '13 Reasons Why'

The cast of '13 Reasons Why' speak onstage during the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards. (Photo: Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

Controversial Netflix show, "13 Reasons Why," is coming back for a second season and may feature some local names.

The drama, about the aftermath of a high school student's suicide, is holding an open casting call from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 4 at USA World Classics Museum, 1525 Sonoma St. in Vallejo, according to the Vallejo Times-Herald.

Netflix encourages people of all ages and backgrounds to try out for roles as actors, extras and stand-ins, but is specifically looking for real people between the ages of 18 to 26. The makers of the show are looking for high school students, cheerleaders, coffee shop patrons, teachers and high school athletes.

Glorioso Casting is seeking people for Screen Actors Guild (SAG) and non-union paid positions, according to the Times-Herald.

The new season will be shot in San Rafael, Sebastopol and Vallejo, just like it was last season.

Selena Gomez held an open casting call in Vallejo and Sebastopol for the the first season of the show in May of 2016.

"13 Reasons Why" is a story about Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford), a teenage high school student who leaves numerous self-recorded tapes where she explains the reasons for her suicide to a select number of peers.

The series is a Netflix adaptation of a 2007 young adult novel by Jay Asher which depicts graphic images of rape, suicide and teen angst. Some critics say, the show fails to point out mental illness in connection to suicide and "glamorizes" suicide.

What to bring to the casting call:

You can bring a non-returnable photo or headshot and a resume. Two additional photos will be taken at the event.

Those trying out are asked to dress casual, with minimal make-up. Men who are trying out for a high school role are asked to come clean-shaven.

Talent under 18 should seek a California Entertainment Work Permit. An online Talent Registration Form is also available to fill out before arriving.

Those unable to attend can still register at MyCastingFile.com and do not need to attend if they've already done so.

It's also a good idea to bring water and snacks in case of a long wait.

