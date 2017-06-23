Read 10 Books and Win a Papa Murphy's Pizza!

Read 10 Books and Win a Free Papa Murphy's pizza!

Has a teacher at your child's school received ABC10's Teacher of the Month award? If so, they could earn a FREE Papa Murphy's Mini Murph pizza! Just download and print out the below entry form with the titles of the 10 books your avid reader has recently devoured, have it signed by a parent/guardian and return to your school's librarian and you'll receive a coupon for a free Papa Murphy's Mini Murph pizza redeemable at most local stores. Happy reading!

This offer valid for the first 100 students to redeem the coupon at each school per school year. One coupon per student.

© 2017 KXTV-TV