Apparently, divorce selfies are a thing

(Photo: Instagram)

In this day and age, we're all familiar with the selfie. But how about the last possible selfie a couple will take?

There's a new type of selfie taking the internet by storm and it's giving us both awkward and happy feels. Divorce selfies are when a couple takes a snapshot of themselves before, after or during the process of divorce.

Take a look at the #DivorceSelfies below and let us know how you feel about the trend.

"More excited than out [sic] our wedding day."

More excited than out our wedding day. #heresyoursign #divorceselfie A post shared by Carissa (@healthy_happy_mom_) on Sep 26, 2016 at 7:31am PDT

"Typical us, we accidentally wore the same shirt to divorce court. Divorce final today but I'll always love this man."

#divorceselfie #whoworeitbest Typical us, we accidentally wore the same shirt to divorce court. Divorce final today but I'll always love this man. A post shared by Layne Price (@laynenprice) on May 17, 2016 at 5:35pm PDT

On s'est dit que le hashtag #justdivorced c'était quand même énorme. #bestpeople #amazingguy #divorceselfie #bestdivorcedcouple A post shared by Audrey-Lya Levy (@audreylyalevy) on May 15, 2017 at 3:54am PDT

"After 6 years separation, we are officially divorced!"

After 6 years of separation, we are officially divorced! #divorceselfie #getalongbetternowthanwhenwelivedtogether #amicabledivorce #finallygotaroundtoit #ievenlikehisgirlfriend A post shared by Tammy Downard Blackburn (@tammy_blackburn) on Aug 6, 2016 at 7:37am PDT

"D'day was classy. It was full of hugs, giggles and high fives. I'm so lucky to call this guy my best friend. He deserves nothing but the world. Cheers, Matty. Oh! And then we met Bill Murray."

"We went to court and got divorced today, and then went out for a beer and a selfie. Totally normal, right? Seems appropriate because nothing we've ever done is normal."

"After 16 years, we finally gave each other the perfect #ValentinesDay #anniversary gift... a #divorce."

"We are officially un-married. Here's to the most friendly, respectful, and loving split imaginable. We smile not because it's over, but because it happened."

We are officially un-married. Here's to the most friendly, respectful, and loving split imaginable. We smile not because it's over, but because it happened. #divorceselfie A post shared by Keith Hinson (@hinsonkt) on Aug 21, 2014 at 6:49am PDT

#divorceselfie we still make a great team. Glad to be friends. A post shared by rach100981 (@rach100981) on Aug 27, 2015 at 5:37pm PDT

"To let go isn’t to forget, not think about or ignore. It doesn’t leave feelings of anger, jealousy or regret. Letting go isn’t winning and it isn’t losing. It’s not about pride and it’s not about how you appear and it’s not obsessing or dwelling on the past."

"Got a #divorce today. Live tweeted about it, too..."

Today Cory and I did the final paperwork for our divorce after 3 years together and eight months married. We really believed we could overcome our problems and we did our best but things didn't get better. In the past three years we have had so many adventures and shared so much. That is why we are doing this now, while we still have a chance of being friends. Cory is off to Vietnam on June 10th so be sure to follow his adventures @feedthecory. #divorceselfie #foreverfriends #newstart A post shared by Marie Frenette (@madeinkonada) on May 31, 2017 at 12:55am PDT

#divorceselfie A post shared by Michael Cipriano (@subrex1588) on May 26, 2017 at 7:29am PDT

#divorceselfie A post shared by ☭ (all emojis are ironic) (@commie_christ) on May 20, 2017 at 10:17am PDT

© 2017 WCNC.COM